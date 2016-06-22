A 'Game of Thrones' actor had the perfect response to his character's death

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones” season six.

The Starks won a major victory after reclaiming Winterfell during Sunday’s episode, but it was a bittersweet moment for all.

Before the battle even began, Ramsay Bolton proved his sadistic nature when he let the youngest Stark, Rickon, free, only to shoot him with an arrow before Jon Snow could swoop in and save him.

Rickon had been absent since season three and returned as Ramsay’s captive in the third episode of season six.

Art Parkinson, who played the young Stark boy, took to Twitter to say his good-bye with exactly what we were all thinking.

Had a good run #shouldazigzagged

— Art Parkinson (@art_parkinson) June 20, 2016

Yes, Rickon, you should have zig-zagged. But Ramsay finally got what he deserved, so you have been avenged.

RIP, Rickon, we hardly knew you.

