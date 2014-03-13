This Gadget Tricks Your Muscles Into Working Out With No Exercise Required

Pixabay The SmartMio can strengthen your muscles with no exercise required.

Most wearable gadgets make it easier to keep track of your workouts, but a new device is actually capable of working out for you.

The SmartMio, a Bluetooth-enabled smart patch, sends electrical impulses to your muscles to stimulate a designated area. The device uses a method known as electrical muscle stimulation, which mimics the way your brain sends nerve impulses through your body to engage your muscles. The SmartMio is actually designed to help athletes focus on toning and strengthening certain areas of the body — but that doesn’t mean you actually need to exercise to see its benefits.

As shown in SmartMio’s video, the device can be worn underneath your clothing while you’re at work, during your daily commute, or relaxing at home. That’s not to say the SmartMio is a magic remedy for losing weight, but it can tighten certain areas of the body when worn, a company spokesperson said.

The SmartMio, which will begin its Indiegogo campaign on March 20, works with an accompanying app and is compatible with any Bluetooth 4.0-enabled device. The app guides you through the process of correctly placing the patch on your body to target the correct muscles and lets you control the level of its pulses. According to its website, the device complies with international medical device safety standards and FDA safety guidelines for powered muscle stimulators.

It’s not the first device to use EMS technology to improve sports performance, but SmartMio claims to be the only “smart” device of its kind. This means it can give you feedback on how long you’ve been exercising certain muscles compared with others, and it can let you know how many types of muscle groups you’ve worked in a day.

The SmartMio will go on sale in the next few months for $US149 for a single patch and $US289 for two devices, but early adopters can snag a one for $US69 through Indiegogo.

