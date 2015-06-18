This futuristic Maserati from 1971 could sell for $4 million at auction

Bonhams The Boomerang in 1972 at the Geneva Auto Shoe

The Maserati Boomerang looks more like something out of “Back to the Future” than an actual 1970s concept car.

Actually, it looks a lot better than the DeLorean that was transformed into a time machine. But it was created by the legendary designer, Giorgetto Giugaro.

And it’s now set to be sold to the highest bidder in September by London-based Bonhams auctioneers.

This one-of-a-kind car made its initial debut in 1971 at the Turin Auto Show, but it was the next year in Geneva when a fully functional vehicle was released.

Complete with a V8 engine producing 300 horsepower, the Boomerang has a top speed of roughly 186 miles per hour. Obviously, it has no need for a flux capacitor.

It also sports a very large Maserati trident badge on the hood.

“The Boomerang was the first car of its time to create such a strong, angular style statement. It’s considered by many to be one of the most remarkable designs of the 20th century and the ‘grandfather’ to the Volkswagen Golf Mk 1,” said Philip Kantor, Bonhams European Head of Motoring, in a press release.

Bonhams The functional Boomerang shows its speed.

“The Boomerang has been shown at many world-class events including exhibitions and concours d’élégance such as Villa d’Este and Pebble Beach, and is now offered at Bonhams first ever sale in Chantilly.”

Its impressive angular style and sleek lines garnered much acclaim for Giugaro, whose portfolio at the time already included Fiat, Aston Martin, Ferrari and more (the DeLorean DNC-12 would have to wait until 1981).

The Boomerang also made a cameo in a Louis Vuitton advertising campaign in 2013.

According to Peter Kantor, a specialist at Bonhams, the Boomerang could go for around $US4 million.

