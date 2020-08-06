This fund is giving $1 million back to struggling people and businesses in the music industry

Image: Bad Apples Music

Since the inception of the Music Backers Program in 2018, American Express has always been clear on their aim to give back to the local music industry.

But now the message from the relaunched Music Backers Fund – ‘keep the music playing’ – is painfully relevant in the midst of COVID-19.

This year, the fund will launch a number of initiatives to help struggling individuals, artists and businesses in the music industry, to get through one of the most challenging times we’ve ever seen. The first initiative to roll out is the Music Grants, with further opportunities from mentoring and creative support to fan experiences to be available in the coming months.

As the future of live music remains uncertain, American Express is encouraging all businesses whose operations have been impacted to apply – with grants ranging from $2K to $50K.

There are three tiers to the grants: getting your business back on track, transforming your business or music career, or funding innovation or growth projects that will give back to the music community.

Music acts, businesses and individuals that work in the music industry are invited to apply to the Music Backers Fund, with big names like Lime Cordiale, Bakehouse Studios, Selina’s, Stonecutter’s Festival and Bad Apple Studio receiving the coveted grants in the past.

This is just some of what the grants can help applicants achieve:

Music Businesses:

Venue upgrades

Launch of creative and community spaces

Business mentoring and marketing support

Innovation, digitisation or business transformations

Artists or Bands:

Funding for equipment or creative services

Marketing and publicity support

Education (including mentorships)

The grant can be used to fund any recovery, innovation or growth projects, with applications then reviewed by a judging panel of industry leaders before making the ultimate, life-changing decisions.

To find out more and apply for the initiative, head to the American Express Music Backers Fund site.

The ultimate goal of the Music Backers Fund is to help the music industry through the toughest of times. So, whatever your pitch may be – whether it’s getting back on track, simply staying afloat or transforming or innovating your business model to adapt – be sure to lodge an application for your shot at receiving a slice of the fund.

There will be more initiatives coming in the following months so check back in to stay updated or register here.

