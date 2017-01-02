This fully autonomous AI company could be crucial for self-driving cars

Photo: ANGELO MERENDINO/AFP/Getty Images

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence IoT Briefing subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.

Altmotive, a Budapest-based artificial intelligence (AI) provider for fully autonomous vehicles, announced that it’s expanding its operations to the US, TechCrunch reports.

The company recently opened an office in Mountain View, California, and more offices around the country could soon be opened.

Altmotive’s goal is to provide AI solutions to automakers to help enable level 5 autonomy, which we define as a vehicle operating without pedals or a steering wheel. The company’s aiDrive software allows vehicles to learn to identify objects, tap into landmark-based location-recognition protocols, and engage in real-time tracking and control of the gas, break, horn, and headlights.

While the company currently operates in only four countries, it hopes to eventually be able to perfect its systems so that it can sell them globally regardless of climate, geography, environmental, or road conditions.

The company’s services could become popular once automakers seek to deploy fully autonomous vehicles on the road. AI will be critical to fully autonomous vehicles, allowing them to predict and anticipate certain barriers that cannot be seen. Tesla already uses data sharing to help its partially autonomous vehicles do this. Altmotive would to wise to start seeking partnerships with automakers now, as many are already trying to develop the technology for level 5 autonomy, even though a car with such capabilities will not hit the road for several years.

BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service, has compiled a detailed report on self-driving cars that examines the major strides automakers and tech companies have made to overcome the barriers currently preventing fully autonomous cars from hitting the market. Further, the report examines global survey results showing where fully autonomous cars are highly desired.

Here are some key takeaways from the report:

Three barriers have been preventing fully autonomous cars from hitting the road: 1) high technological component prices; 2) varying degrees of consumer trust in the technology; and 3) relatively nonexistent regulations. Howev er, in the past six months, there have been many advances in overcoming these barriers.

er, in the past six months, there have been many advances in overcoming these barriers. Technology has been improving as new market entrants find innovative ways to expand on existing fully autonomous car technology. As a result, the price of the components required for fully autonomous cars has been dropping.

Consumer trust in fully autonomous vehicle technology has increased in the past two years.

California became the first US state to propose regulations. California’s regulations stipulate that a fully autonomous car must have a driver behind the wheel at all times, discouraging Google’s and Uber’s idea of a driverless taxi system.

In full, the report:

Examines consumer trust in fully autonomous vehicles

Identifies technological advancements that have been made in the industry

Analyzes the cost of fully autonomous technology and identifies how cost is being reduced

Explains the current regulations surrounding fully autonomous cars

To get your copy of this invaluable guide, choose one of these options:

START A MEMBERSHIP Subscribe to an ALL-ACCESS Membership with BI Intelligence and gain immediate access to this report AND over 100 other expertly researched deep-dive reports, subscriptions to all of our daily newsletters, and much more. >> Purchase the report and download it immediately from our research store. >> BUY THE REPORT

The choice is yours. But however you decide to acquire this report, you’ve given yourself a powerful advantage in your understanding of the emerging world of self-driving cars.