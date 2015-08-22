This 'Full House' movie preview shows how it all became about the Olsen twins

Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime Blaise and Kinslea Todd star as ‘Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen/Michelle Tanner’ in the Lifetime movie, ‘The Unauthorised Full House Story.’

At just seven years old, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were already flexing their mogul muscles.

Lifetime released a new preview from its “Unauthorised Full House Story,” which shows that the twin girls are making the most out of their fame from the hit comedy. (Thankfully they survived John Stamos’ plot to get them fired!)

In the clip, the twins’ older co-stars watch as they make an appearance on a TV talk show.

“How come they get invited on all of the talk shows?” complains Jodie Sweetin aka Stephanie Tanner (played by Jordyn Olson).

“They’re kids! What do they even have to talk about,” says Andrea Barber aka Kimmi Gibler (Jaime Schneider)

The twins began starring in and producing straight-to-DVD and TV movies under their company, Dualstar, in 1993. It would become a multi-million dollar business for the young girls.

They would later move into fashion design, which they continue in today. In 2007, Forbes reported their combined net worth at $US100 million. Several sites now report it’s $US300 million.

Watch the preview below:

“Unauthorised Full House Story” airs Saturday at 8 p.m on Lifetime.

