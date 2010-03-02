This Friday's Unemployment Data Will Be A Disaster Since The Administration Is Already Looking For A Scapegoat

Photo: twitpic.com

Get ready for a real shocker this friday when the latest unemployment data is released.The administration is already out on T.V. trying to lower expectations, the data has to be bad:



Reuters:

“The blizzards that affected much of the country during the last month are likely to distort the statistics. So it’s going to be very important … to look past whatever the next figures are to gauge the underlying trends,” Summers said in an interview with CNBC, according to a transcript.

Construction activity was hit particularly hard by the storms, but many restaurants and stores also had to close, putting the brakes on hiring plans and temporarily throwing some employees out of work.

