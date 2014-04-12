This Free App Will Verify If Your Android Phone Is Vulnerable To The Heartbleed Bug

Security company Lookout has released a free app called Heartbleed Detector to help verify if your Android device is at risk.

As we previously reported, the bug is not affecting most devices, however, Google admitted that devices running Android 4.1.1, otherwise known as Jelly Bean, can be at risk.

Google says that it has released a patch for its Android partners, but as CNET notes, we still need to wait for the partners to implement the patch, and then we have to wait for carriers to test it and release it to customers. And that could take a long time.

In the meantime, the Heartbleed Detector scans your device and lets you know if it has been affected by the Heartbleed bug.

If your device is fine, Heartbleed Detector will show you this screen:

If your device has been affected by the Heartbleed bug, but it’s inactive, it will show you this screen:

And if your device isn’t OK, it will show you this screen:

Unfortunately if your device has in fact been affected, there’s nothing much you can do about it other than wait for a fix to be released.

The Heartbleed bug is a security flaw in OpenSSL, a popular data encryption standard. This bug allows hackers to see passwords and encrypted information on hundreds of websites.

