This Is The Best Answer To A VC's Question We've Ever Heard

Yesterday we hopped on a call with Philip James, the 32-year-old cofounder of wine sales site, Lot18. Before James was an entrepreneur, he was a dare devil.



So when VCs ask him if he has an appetite for risk, he has a great answer.

“[Before I was an entrepreneur] and I was in my early twenties, and there were things I wanted to get done,” he says.

“I lived in Bolivia and taught English for six months, I sailed across the Atlantic in a big race, and in 2003 I climbed Mount Everest…

“It was terrifying, cold, and expensive. My climbing partner actually fell and broke his leg on the summit ridge, and three people died while we tried to get him down. One of my friends lost three fingers to frostbite.

“When you sit there with a VC and he asks, ‘How can you prove to me that you’ll be committed to this project?’ I just say, ‘Dude, I climbed Mount Everest and helped pull my friend with a broken leg off the summit ridge. So yah, I can stick with a project, no problem.'”

James’ answer seems to work. Last November he raised $3 million for Lot18.

