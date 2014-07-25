This Former Sydney Supermarket Executive Is About To Run Walmart In The USA

Greg Foran. Supplied,.

Greg Foran, a former senior executive at Woolworths in Australia, has been appointed CEO of Walmart US.

The 53-year-old, who has a professional rugby playing son, Kieran, a five-eighth for the NRL team Manly, has been promoted to President and CEO of Walmart US.

He will be paid $950,000 in cash and, according to Reuters News, is due $4.9 million in stock options early next year.

He starts in the job August 9.

“Greg is one of the most talented retailers I’ve ever met,” says Walmart President and CEO, Doug McMillon.

“His depth of knowledge and global experience will bring a fresh perspective to our business. His passion for fresh food, experience in general merchandise and commitment to e-commerce will help us serve our customers even more effectively for years to come.”

Foran, a New Zealander, began his career as a boy packing shelves in Hamilton, New Zealand.

He went on to be managing director of supermarkets, liquor and petrol at Woolworths. He was also general manager of Dick Smith Electronics.

Foran reportedly was in the running to head Woolworths in 2011 when Michael Luscombe retired but the CEO job went to Grant O’Brien.

He joined Walmart in October 2011, became President and CEO of Walmart China in March 2012 and was promoted to President and CEO of Walmart Asia earlier this year.

