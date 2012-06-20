This Former Stanford Exec Who Allegedly Duped Investors With Her Ex-Lover Is Going To Prison

Laura Pendergest-Holt

Photo: Dave Einsel/Getty Images

A former executive for convicted Ponzi schemer R. Allen Stanford will admit to blocking a probe into his $7 billion financial fraud, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.Ex-Stanford lackey Laura Pendergest-Holt is expected to plead guilty to obstruction of justice in exchange for a three-year prison sentence, according to the Department of Justice.



The news comes after Stanford himself received a 110-year sentence for fraud on Thursday, falling from grace after formerly being the 205th richest man in the country.

Pendergest-Holt, a 38-year-old who was the chief investment officer for Stanford, was charged in 2009 with misleading investors with James Davis, her ex-lover and boss, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Davis testified during Stanford’s trial that Stanford approved of the romance, Bloomberg reported.

DON’T MISS: REVEALED: Here’s How The Supreme Court’s Health Care Decision Could Go Down >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.