This Former Netscape Engineer Owns The Coolest Bar In San Francisco

Doug Dalton hacked into servers while he was a sixth grader.Later he worked as a Netscape engineer and at four other startups.



But at the age of 40, he’s anything but a typical nerdy programmer.

He owns and operates five bars in San Francisco.

He parties with rock star entrepreneurs (the kids behind Digg, Instagram, etc) and real rock stars, too (The Killers, The Bravery, and Counting Crows).

When one of the startups Dalton worked at, Gloss.com, was sold to Estée Lauder in 2000, he experienced a side of New York nightlife he’d never seen before.

Then in 2002, Dalton returned to San Francisco and found it lacked the same cocktail culture.

“I felt like San Francisco was a city that had so much innovation and had so much traction compared to New York, but yet, didn’t quite have the establishments that New York had,” Dalton says.

So he took what he learned during his two years in New York and brought it back to the Bay Area.

We went to check out one of his bars, Bourbon & Branch in the middle of the Tenderloin district.

