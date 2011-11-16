A Morgan Stanley Employee Is Starting A New Career As A Professional Soccer Coach

Photo: Flickr/Jarrett Campbell

The Boston Globe reported on Monday that former New England Revolution defender Jay Heaps will be announced Tuesday as the new head coach for the Foxborough club. Heaps will succeed longtime head coach Steve Nicol, who left the team by mutual consent on October 24th.A standout player, Heaps was drafted by the now-defunct Miami Fusion in 1999 before coming to New England in a trade for Brian Dunseth in 2001. He was part of all four of the Revolution’s MLS Cup Finals squads, missing the decisive penalty kick in the 2006 shootout loss to the Houston Dynamo. Heaps retired in 2009 as the Revolution’s all-time leader in appearances with 294 in all competitions.



Since retirement, Heaps has been working in finance at Morgan Stanley while also serving as the colour commentator on the Revolution’s television broadcasts.

While hiring a head coach with no experience is a gamble, at least one other MLS team has come out the better for it recently. Real Salt Lake hired Jason Kreis immediately after his retirement in 2007, and he led the team to an MLS Cup championship in 2009.

The organisation will follow Tuesday’s announcement with a press conference on Wednesday.

