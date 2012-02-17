This Former Goldman Sachs Analyst's Debut Novel Is Making SEC Investigations Sexy

Photo: cristinaalger.com

It’s called “The Darlings” and it’s a tale of intrigue amidst a wealthy New York hedge fund family, interwoven with the publicity of an SEC investigation. The book is on shelves today.Business Insider was first alerted to the novel when Andrew Ross Sorkin tweeted about it, describing it as “two parts Too Big To Fail, and one part Devil Wears Prada.”



We were even more excited when we found out that the author, Cristina Alger, was a former Goldman Sachs analyst. A graduate of Harvard and NYU Law, Alger also worked as an attorney at Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale, & Dorr before she took up her novelist pen. So we’re pretty sure this book should be good, especially as it concerns both financial regulations and legal issues.

And if that doesn’t convince you to pick it up, the book summary surely will [via Amazon]:

Now that he’s married to Merrill Darling, daughter of billionaire financier Carter Darling, attorney Paul Ross has grown accustomed to New York society and all of its luxuries: a Park Avenue apartment, weekends in the Hamptons, bespoke suits. When Paul loses his job, Carter offers him the chance to head the legal team at his hedge fund. Thrilled with his good fortune in the midst of the worst financial downturn since the Great Depression, Paul accepts the position.

But Paul’s luck is about to shift: a tragic event catapults the Darling family into the media spotlight, a regulatory investigation, and a red-hot scandal with enormous implications for everyone involved. Suddenly, Paul must decide where his loyalties lie-will he save himself while betraying his wife and in-laws or protect the family business at all costs?

We’re trying to pick up a copy and once we’ve read it, be sure to expect a review.

