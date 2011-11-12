This Former Exotic Dancer Just Signed On To The New Wall Street Wives Reality Show

Diane Passage, the wife of convicted fraudster Kenneth Starr, has joined the cast of the fledgling reality show Wall Street Wives, DealBook reported.



That should help the show, which is currently shopping itself to networks, get some much needed attention.

Passage used to be an exotic dancer before she met and married Starr in 2007.

That plot line should, no doubt, give the show’s appeal a boost.

Starr, as many know, was convicted of defrauding $30 million from clients in 2010 and is now serving seven and a half years in jail.

Passage filed for divorce from Starr earlier this year, but still qualifies as a Wall Street wife, Devon Fleming, the creator of the show, told DealBook.

Fleming, who is married to a Deutsche Bank wealth manager, first pitched the idea for the show in 2007. Since then, Fleming’s built up a tentative list of nine starring wives — herself included; Passage may be lucky number 10.

Apparently, Passage still visits Starr in jail. Now if we can get that visitation on film, it’ll be some quality reality television. Watching Starr’s divorce unfold would be an added plus.

Also, check out NY Mag’s slideshow of Passage from a cover story they did on her two months ago.

