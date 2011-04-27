This Former Banker Is Now One Of The Best Baristas In The UK

Photo: www.flatcapscoffee.com

Joe Meagher used to arrange loans for Lloyds Banking Group.But when he was given the chance to take a redundancy package last year, “he chose to follow his dream and set up his own coffee shop.”



Meagher made the right decision: he just won a top barista title (the North East Culinary Trade Association barista competition in the UK), and his company, Flat Caps Coffee, is booming.

Now he gets to travel to London to compete in the UK Barista Championship next year.

Meagher took two barista courses before opening up Flat Caps in Newcastle last summer, the Journal reports.

(It’s called Flat Caps, because Meagher wears them).

The coffee shops prides itself on “Latte Art.“

