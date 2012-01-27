This Fishy Report Says Android Tablets Are Eating Away At The iPad

We saw a lot of people passing around this report from Strategy Analytics that shows Android tablets eating a significant chunk of the iPad’s market share in Q4 2011.



That’s tough to believe considering the poor performance of Android tablets so far.

The firm attributes Android’s growth in tablet market share to the numerous models from several manufacturers and the popularity of the Kindle Fire.

But that’s assuming many of those models had the same level of sales as the Kindle Fire did. (Amazon says it sold millions of Fires but won’t give specific numbers.)

Plus, the report is comparing Android tablet shipments to iPad sales. That’s wrong. This week, Apple said it sold 15.4 million iPads in Q4 2011.

Even if there were 10.5 million Android tablets floating around out there as Strategy Analytics suggests, that doesn’t mean they were all purchased.

During Apple’s earnings call this week, CEO Tim Cook said he didn’t see any effect of the Kindle Fire on iPad sales.

Anyway, here’s the table from Strategy Analytics comparing tablet market share from Q4 2010 to Q4 2011:

Photo: Strategy Analytics

