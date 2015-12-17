This fish made of sushi looks too real to eat

There’s lifelike and then there’s too lifelike.

Jun from YouTube channel Jun’s Kitchen created this insane-looking sushi, made to look like Japanese koi fish.

But it might actually look too real to eat.

To make this incredible dish, all you need is cooked sushi rice, a cucumber, seaweed, cod roe, squid, and cooked shrimp.

First, Yun cooked the rice. He then boiled the shrimp for about a minute, after having removed the head and shell. However, he left the tail on as it will later act as the koi’s tail. He then sliced through the middle of the shrimp, but not all the way through, flattening it outwards.

Next, he sliced the squid into really thin sheets, criss-cross cutting their surfaces to resemble fish scales. Thinly sliced triangles of cucumber act as fins.

Yun then shaped the rice into rectangles, topped it with the cod roe and little pieces of seaweed, using some for eyes. He topped that off with layers of the squid strips — one strip across as fins, one on top for the body, and two thinner strips as the tail.

For the second version, he topped the rice rectangle with shrimp instead of squid, and used his cucumber triangles as fins.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Carl Mueller

