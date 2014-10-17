This Filmmaker Blew Up A Rolls-Royce, But It's Not The First Time A Car Has Been Turned Into Art

Tyler Shields bought an old Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, kept it for a while, and then took it out to the desert and blew it up. He filmed and photographed the action, and while it wasn’t exactly high art, the results will be displayed at a gallery in London.

Artists have a long history of looking at cars and seeing…project potential. Shields seems to making a point about wealth and destruction, in a sort of arch-punk way. Others have been more subtle.

Andy Warhol created this famous BMW “art car”:

Jeff Koons also did one:

Chris Burden had himself nailed to the hood of a VW Beetle. And Ed Ruscha tossed a Royal typewriter out the window of a speeding Buick, took photos, and published an art book, “Royal Road Test.”

Here’s Shields’ video, which features a Austrian waltz on the soundtrack, some pretend gasoline, and some sort of dangerous relationship:

