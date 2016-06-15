A female veteran wrote an incredible response to a sexist note left on her car

Facebook/Rebecca Landis Hayes The note left on Rebecca Landis Hayes’ car.

Rebecca Landis Hayes served eight years in the US Navy — so she didn’t think it’d be a problem when she parked in a spot reserved for veterans at a North Carolina grocery store.

Another shopper didn’t see it that way.

When Hayes came out of the store, she found a note on her windshield that read, “This parking is for veterans, lady. Learn to read and have some respect.” Apparently, the note writer had seen Hayes enter the store and assumed she could not have been a veteran.

That day, Hayes took to Facebook to respond, penning a post that’s been shared more than 5,000 times.

“I’m sorry that you can’t see my eight years of service in the United Sates Navy. I’m sorry that your narrow misogynistic world view can’t conceive of the fact that there are female Veterans. I’m sorry that I have to explain myself to people like you. Mostly, I’m sorry that we didn’t get a chance to have this conversation face to face, and that you didn’t have the integrity and intestinal fortitude to identify yourself, qualities the military emphasises.”

Her triumphant takedown concluded with a single, powerful question: “I served, did you?”

Here’s the original post:

PostbyRebecca Landis Hayes.

