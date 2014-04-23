This Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond Is Expected To Sell For Up To $28 Million

A 13.22 carat diamond will go to auction on May 14 in Geneva. Image: Christie’s.

A 13.22 carat blue diamond ring will go under the hammer at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva next month.

Estimated to be worth between $23 million and $28 million (CHF19-23 million) and called “The Blue”, the fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond is framed with two smaller pear-shaped diamonds.

The GIA Gemological Institute of America said the diamond’s clarity is flawless and rated the stone a type 11b.

It also said the blue stone “is the largest flawless, fancy vivid blue, natural colour, diamond (…) graded as of the date of this letter” on March 25 this year.

The auction is scheduled for May 14 in Geneva, Switzerland.

