This family of 6 sold their home and all their possessions -- now they spend their lives travelling the world

The Kortmans aren’t like other families. The family of six have no home — and they love it.

In 2014, Paul and Becky Kortman decided to sell their home and nearly all their possessions so that they could lead a life of “location independence.”

Along with their four children, Alia 9, Josia 7, Mathias 5 and Zander 3, Paul and Becky travel the world with no permanent address and no real idea of where or when they will settle down.

Since the family set off on their epic journey, they have been blogging on their website, “Home Along The Way,” documenting the joys (and sometimes the struggles) of living with no permanent address.

They also have set up Nomad Together, a website dedicated to equipping families who are considering following in the Kortmans’ footsteps.

It’s impossible to fit their entire journey so far into one post, but below are some of the highlights.

In 2004, two years before the arrival of their first child Alia, Paul and Becky decided to travel the world as a couple. Paul Kortman They spent 6 months teaching in Kazakhstan and 6 months in South Africa -- and of course, they took in some other sights along the way. Paul Kortman While in South Africa, Becky and Paul helped to set up computer literacy centres. They trained poor and underprivileged people to use computers in order to help them eventually find jobs. The students had to be taught basics that we find easy, such as how to click on a desktop icon using a mouse. Paul Kortman Paul told Business Insider that seeing kids he taught in Kazakhstan getting married 9 years later is what inspired him and Becky to stray from the 'traditional American script.' He explains: 'We were humbled to see how they grew up and wanted our kids to have that kind of life, worldview and attitude.' Paul Kortman Last year, Paul and Becky decided to sell all of their possessions in a massive indoor yard sale. From the fridge to the stove, anything they wouldn't need when travelling went. Paul Kortman The family are currently living in Gracie, a 37-foot motorhome in the woods in the upper peninsula of Michigan. They intend to travel down to Mexico by October and after that, continue southwards to Ecuador. Paul Kortman To support the family financially, Paul runs a digital marketing agency remotely and employs three people full-time. Paul Kortman He says the most common response to their lifestyle is 'you must be rich,' but he maintains that they can afford their lifestyles by simply cost-cutting and budgeting. They sometimes spend as little as $800 a month. Paul Kortman The Kortmans' first port of call after selling all their possessions was Davao in the Philippines in early 2014. Paul Kortman Source: Nomad Together The Kortmans stay in rented accommodation wherever they go. While in the Philippines, the family stayed in an Airbnb house in Davao. The kids made friends with other locals. Here, Alia (L) poses with brother Josia (R), and Ashley and Chin-chin. Paul Kortman In between meeting locals, experiencing different cultures, and travelling the world, Becky finds time to homeschool the four children to ensure they're properly educated. Paul Kortman In 2014 alone, the Kortmans visited and lived in almost every continent on earth. They boarded 24 flights and lived in 30 houses. Paul Kortman After the Philippines, the Kortmans moved on to Thailand where they visited the country's famous temples as well as this elephant sanctuary. Paul Kortman Their fast-paced lives can be dangerous, and Becky discovered this the hard way. In Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, while riding a scooter, she hit a patch of gravel and crashed onto the shoulder of the road. Paul Kortman She suffered some serious bruising and scratches, while children Zander and Alia suffered minor scratching also. Paul Kortman The Kortmans say being location independent allows them to remove their kids from 'the consumerism and American-centric worldview they would have growing up in the states.' Paul Kortman While in Sepilok, Malaysia, the family drove to a wild orangutan rehabilitation centre. Here, orphaned orangutans are cared back to health and taught to survive on their own before being released back into the wild. Paul Kortman Bali, Indonesia was the kids' favourite place. Paul described the people, culture, and the country, as 'mystical and magical.' They stayed in a bed and breakfast and grew close to the property manager, Nando. Paul Kortman Nando taught the kids a load of cool skills, including how to make their own kites. paul kortman They also got to experience Indonesia like a true local -- on two wheels. Paul Kortman The food they experienced in Indonesia took 'all natural' to a whole new level. Their salad bowls and lids were made of palm leaves and there were only raw, vegan options on the menu. Paul Kortman The family also spent a very brief period of time in Doha, Qatar. Aside from the architectural beauty , Becky also says the human rights issues are noticeable. Paul Kortman 'The human rights issues revolve around workers not being paid, their travel documents seized and essentially forced to work for nothing. Prostitution and Human Trafficking is a frequent occurrence in Doha.' Paul Kortman Paul told us that South Africa is his favourite country. In a blog post, the Kortmans said the country allowed them to live a similar lifestyle to the one they lived in the US. The sports and culture were a particular draw. Paul Kortman But like any country, it wasn't without its problems: The internet, which Paul needs to work remotely, was way too expensive, and the cost of living was too high. The high crime rate in South Africa also meant Becky had to have her guard up the majority of the time. Paul Kortman The country still provided the family with unforgettable experiences, including the opportunity to go whale watching in Hermanus. Paul Kortman When asked what the most incredible experience of the journey so far is, Paul said: 'The most incredible experience is our kids almost crying when they pleaded with us to keep travelling.' Paul Kortman 'My 8-year-old (at the time) cried when she found out we bought plane tickets to return 'home.' She wanted Becky to promise that we wouldn't stay there and end our travels.' Paul Kortman The Kortmans in Lisbon, Portugal. To families who doubt their lifestyle, Paul says that anyone can do it and join the thousands of families living location independent lifestyles. 'There will always be location dependent jobs, but anything done at a desk can be done remotely and more efficiently,' he says. Paul Kortman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.