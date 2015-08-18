Jack Black, Bill Hader, and Fred Armisen parody VICE Media with this faux documentary

“Saturday Night Live” veterans Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, and Seth Meyers have a new six-part IFC series called “Documentary Now!” in which they parody some of the world’s best known documentaries. As the Documentary Now! website explains, “each episode is shot in a different style of documentary filmmaking, and honours some of the most important stories that didn’t actually happen.”

One of Hader and Armisen’s first victims is the popular HBO documentary series VICE, created by Brooklyn-based VICE Media. Much has been written about the unique culture of VICE, and Hader and Armisen do their best to lampoon that culture as intrepid reporters for the Brooklyn-based news outlet Dronez. Jack Black also makes an appearance as Dronez founder Jamison Friend, a character that bears a striking resemblance to VICE Media co-founder Shane Smith. In this instalment, Dronez is on the hunt for Mexican drug kingpin El Chingon.

As Friend explains, “the world is nuts, and nobody knows what’s going to happen next. But whatever goes down we’ll be there, keeping a close eye on all the madness. This is the world of Dronez.”

Watch the full episode:

