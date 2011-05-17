This Extremely Rare Rolex Just Sold For A Recordbreaking $1.16 Million

Photo: Christie’s via JustLuxe

An ultra-rare, oversized stainless steel Rolex chronograph made in 1942 just set a new world record for the most expensive Rolex ever to be sold at auction when it fetched $1.16 million at Christie’s Important Watches sale in Geneva today.As the only split seconds chronograph wristwatch ever made by Rolex, it was never available to the public.



Only 12 examples were ever produced, of which only eight are known to have survived. Officially the world’s most expensive Rolex, it is also the first Rolex ever to crack the million-dollar mark.

According to Christie’s research, the rare chronographs were produced exclusively as gifts to famous gentleman racing drivers in Italy and the U.K. in the early 1940s, such as Stefano La Motta, Barone di Salinella, who raced legendary cars like the Ferrari 166S Spyder and needed to keep track of their lap times.

Rolex had at the time been closely associated with motorsports since the 1930s, a tradition carried on today by the iconic Daytona made famous by Paul Newman; the famed firm sponsored the dashing Sir Malcolm Campbell, who became the first person to drive an automobile over 300 miles per hour in 1935 while wearing a Rolex on his wrist.

[Rolex Sets New Record on JustLuxe]

JustLuxe is a luxury Web publication providing objective analysis and information to affluent consumers to assist with their decision making, such as chartering a yacht, purchasing a jet membership card, booking a luxury hotel, travelling to a specific destination, or buying real estate. Our writers conduct interviews with industry executives and leaders in their fields, analyse product offerings and review the Web sites of leading companies to ensure our readers have up-to-date data to make informed decisions. Consumers can find purveyors of fine luxury goods, services and travel solutions throughout the pages of JustLuxe via content or with our advertising partners. See our Best of Luxury high-end brands and partners.

Click here to see 10 works of art that were accidentally (or purposely) destroyed >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.