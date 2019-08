UFO sightings could become a lot more frequent. Boating startup, Jet Capsule, has released this updated look at their Unidentified Floating Homes, futuristic houseboats that look like UFOs. The new version comes with larger rooms, a new top deck, and faster engines.

