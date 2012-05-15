This Executive Was Fired For Posting Ridiculous Stuff on Facebook

Photo: Facebook

Francesca’s Holdings, a retail chain with about 300 stores, fired its Chief Financial Officer for oversharing on Facebook.The company discovered Gene Morphis’ activity last week and announced they had fired him this morning.



In the release, the CEO says he was “disappointed” that Morphis had shared company information through social media.

While he didn’t say what posting actually got Morphis fired, he has a totally public Facebook page and has been posting stuff about work for a long time.

His comments on earnings:

Photo: Facebook

The investor roadshow:

Photo: Facebook

And cramming for an earnings call:

Photo: Facebook

