This Executive Was Fired For Posting Ridiculous Stuff on Facebook

Photo: Facebook
Francesca’s Holdings, a retail chain with about 300 stores, fired its Chief Financial Officer for oversharing on Facebook.The company discovered Gene Morphis’ activity last week and announced they had fired him this morning.
In the release, the CEO says he was “disappointed” that Morphis had shared company information through social media.
While he didn’t say what posting actually got Morphis fired, he has a totally public Facebook page and has been posting stuff about work for a long time.
His comments on earnings:
Photo: Facebook
The investor roadshow:
Photo: Facebook
And cramming for an earnings call:
Photo: Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.