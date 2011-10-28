This Basic Equation Is All You Need To Know About Saving Money

Photo: {Jadranka} via Flickr

J.D. Roth, one of our favourite personal finance bloggers, wrote a compelling post on Forbes today, arguing that reporters who constantly try to find “new and unique angles” on money stories are selling their readers short on fluff, niche topics that eschew the basics.”There are millions of people who can profit from hearing the old advice,” he wrote. “For many, the old advice is new advice. And even those who’ve heard it many times before can benefit from hearing it again.”



So what is the old advice? The simplest mathematical equation there is. Best of all, it’s the only one you need to know to save money:

[Wealth] = [What you earn] – [What you spend]

That’s it!

This, says Roth, is the foundation of personal finance. Spend more than you earn, and you’re in danger of debt. Spend less than you earn, and you get a positive cash flow. You’ll have money to invest in your future and goals, whether that means funding your child’s education, buying your dream home, or taking a much-needed vacation.

This equation is comprised of three core skills: Earning, Spending, and Investing, says Roth.

So here’s a little breakdown of each:

Earning: This entails your ability to work and sustain a living. It’s about having grit and the drive to succeed in the working world.

Spending: This is putting “mind over matter” to prioritise how you spend and live. For many, this means living the high life. For me, it’s about striking a frugal balance—despite the sacrifices.

Investing: Like Roth’s blog of the same name, investing is about growing your surplus, or getting rich, very slowly. This takes patience, research, and planning.

Build wealth by spending less than you earn. That’s all you need to know.

Click here to learn 15 smart things you can do with $100 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.