Rick Santelli Goes On Epic Initial Claims Rant That's Still Ringing In Our Ears

CNBC’s Rick Santelli, who reports from the CBOT floor, went totally nuts on this morning’s “Squawk Box” during an exchange with senior economics reporter Steve Liesman right after initial jobless claims came out.



“Rick, I really want to hear what the policy idea is here,” Liesman asked.

“I don’t believe in policy! I believe in markets!…No. I don’t believe that human hubris is smarter than aggregate personality. Period.” Santelli responded.

Santelli also went off on Jim Iuorio at the end of the segment.

Watch it below. (The rant begins around the 5:40 mark)



