This Epic, 900-Word Classified Ad For A Used Snowblower Has Canada Agog

Photo: Weh-Ming Cho

This is how to sell a snowblower for $900 in an online classified ad: Write a 900-word stream of consciousness that makes the act of clearing snow from your driveway look like a scene from Conan the Barbarian. The ad, placed by Weh-Ming Cho of Moncton, N.B., on Kijiji (a Northern classified listing service), begins:”Do you like shoveling snow? Then stop reading this and go back to your pushups and granola because you are not someone that I want to talk to.”



Weh-Ming says he received 1,400 responses to the ad, which attracted the attention of media in Australia and the U.S. The ad was viewed 342,465 times and received nearly 50,000 Facebook links, according to Weh-Ming’s blog.

He also successfully sold the snowblower, which he described as a “machine of snow doom that will cut a 29-inch path of pure ecstasy.”

The new owner can now “get ready to punch snow in the throat.”

And yes, that is an image of the snowblower in question.

