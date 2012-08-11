This Entrepreneur Is Launching Her Own Multicultural Cable Network

Dodson is the CEO of UBC-TV, a cable network launching this fall

There’s a “gaping hole in multicultural programming,” according to Peggy Dodson—a former jazz singer who ran a self-empowerment company for over a decade—and she’s planning to do something to fill it. Dodson is bringing a new cable channel, Urban Broadcasting Co., to over 40 million homes this fall.



It will also be available through the internet and social media and already has distribution deals with Time-Warner, Comcast, and Dish Network.

Dodson, who will act as CEO and president of UCB-TV, recently told the New York Daily News she started with $600,000 of her own money but had “angel investors” contribute the millions required to successfully launch the network.

“I know how difficult this can be,” says Dodson. “Just ask Miss Oprah Winfrey. It’s not for the faint of heart. But I think if you provide people with what they really want, they will find you.”

All shows will originate in Harlem, NY and cover such topics as style, personal finance, food, and fitness.

The network will start by programming four primetime hours a day.

Programming will include the “UBC Mix Dance Show” which she calls a contemporary version of “Soul Train” and “A Different Perspective,” a news show hosted by Felipe Luciano.

