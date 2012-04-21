This Enterprise IPO Is Hot And Shares Are Soaring

Photo: Business Insider
Infoblox’s IPO opened today on the New York Stock Exchange and investors are eating it up.It offered 7.5 million shares and opened at $16 apiece, above the expected price range of $12 to $14 each. Shares soared to $23 and are trading now at about $22.
At a price of $22.50, Infoblox has a market value of about $990 million.
Infoblox has over 5,400 customers, it says. It makes products that automate the management of networks. That’s important stuff as companies move to the cloud, but Infoblox has a secret weapon, too. It makes products that will help companies convert to the next version of the Internet, IPv6 (or Internet Protocol version 6).
Read more: You Saw What Splunk Did Today? Now Get Ready For The Next Hot Enterprise IPO
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.