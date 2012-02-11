This Dutch Teetotaler Is Trying To Sell The World's Biggest Collection Of Old Liquor For $8 Million

Photo: Courtesy Old Liquor

Bay van der Bunt, a Netherlands native, has spent much of his life amassing what he claims to be the world’s largest collection of old liquors. His collection holds more than 5,000 bottles, including cognacs dating back to 1789.But now van der Bunt, who has no children or potential heirs, is selling the entire lot. He hopes to sell to a single buyer, and expects the collection to bring in some $8 million.



Van Der Bunt, a publisher who also deals in historic books, inherited some of the bottles from his father and grandfather, and acquired the rest from auctions and restaurant sales over the last 35 years.

Incredibly, the 63-year-old hasn’t consumed any of the collection himself; he only sips alcohol because “he gets drunk easily,” a spokesman told us through email.

