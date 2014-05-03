This Drone Video Of Whales Swimming Is Mesmerising

It’s like whale-watching, but from the comfort of your own home.

Videographer Eric Sterman used a Dronefly DJI Phantom (which range from around $US400 to around $US1,000), a GoPro Hero3+, and a lens from RageCams to get footage of whales from as close as 500 feet.

The whales were anywhere from a mile out at sea, to really close to the shore. Sterman says he shot the video over three separate days off the North Shore of Oahu.

This isn’t the first time someone used a drone to go whale watching. Back in February, a drone captured footage of a baby humpback whale, off the coast of Hawaii. Also in February, someone caught footage of thousands of dolphins and three grey whales.

The whales do whaley things, like jump out of the water.

You can see how close to the shore the whales were at this point.

The footage is breathtaking.

Watch Sterman’s entire video here.

