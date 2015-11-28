Drone footage will make you want to book a trip to the Scottish Highlands

Yes, that’s Scotland you’re looking at right now. The UK’s northernmost country has it all.

The footage, shot mainly with a drone by John Duncan, takes you on a tour through the sparsely populated yet striking Scottish Highlands up to the rocky coast. The only real evidence of human life here are the ruins of castles scattered throughout. No wonder movies like “Trainspotting” and “Skyfall” chose to shoot in Scotland.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.