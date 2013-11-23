This Dramatic Reenactment Of A YouTube Comment War Is Hilarious

If you ever want to lose faith in humanity, head on over to the comment section on YouTube.

Sketch comedy troupe Dead Parrot hired two actors to reenact a memorable YouTube comment war between two One Direction fans over whether or not One Direction member Harry Styles was gay, or if you could love both One Direction and Justin Bieber at the same time. We first saw this video on Gawker.

You don’t have to know anything about either musical act to find the video absolutely amazing. (Warning: there’s a four-letter word about halfway through.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.