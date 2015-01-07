This Dramatic Footage Shot With A GoPro By A Firefighter Shows What It's Like On The Front Line Of A Bushfire

Bushfires have been raging through parts of South Australia this week and the country’s firefighters have been working tirelessly to keep them at bay.

It’s a dangerous job — something that has been said countless times — but a fact that probably can’t fully be understood unless you’ve walked into one of these deadly infernos.

Last week volunteer firefighter Ben Wilson, who is also a photographer, taped a GoPro to his helmet to show just what it’s like on the front line.

The eight minute video shows how hard these men and women work in smokey conditions, lifting heavy hoses, generators and other equipment to put out the fires which rage around them.

The remote nature of some of these blazes means firefighters have to think quickly to protect people, animals and homes. At one point you can see them connecting a hose to a water tank to pump more water onto the encroaching fire.

Here’s the footage.

A crew of more than 100 NSW volunteer firefighters were sent to South Australia on Tuesday to relieve their SA colleagues. Since Friday bushfires in South Australia have claimed up to 38 homes and burnt 13,000 hectares of land. More here.

Wilson has requested donations be made to SA’s rural fire service, the Country Fire Service Foundation, to help fire fighting efforts.

You can see more of Wilson’s work here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.