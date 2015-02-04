This cheap little device will guide you directly to your lost stuff

If you have a hard time keeping track of smaller items, you might like Pixie, which has come up with a neat way to literally keep tabs on your valuables.

Pixie makes an attachable Bluetooth beacon that transmits its precise location.

The device looks like a unusably large guitar pick, but it’s small enough to put in your wallet or stick to the back of your smartphone.

Pixie says its beacons can signal their location “down to inches.”

Bluetooth beacons have been around for some time. But Pixie stands apart with its iOS app, which lets people see the location of their tagged items with coloured “Xs.” It’s the rare example of an augmented reality app that’s actually useful. The Verge tested the device and was pretty impressed.

Even though Pixie’s beacons are shaped like sleek teardrops, they’re still very visible on whatever you tag. I would probably stick one on my TV remote before putting one on the back of my iPhone.

But plenty of people would probably pay for the peace of mind Pixie offers.

You can pre-order a pack of four beacons for $US40, or wait until it actually ships this summer, when the price will go up to $US70.

