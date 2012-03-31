This Device Might Make Distracted Driving A Thing Of The Past

Photo: mrJasonWeaver via flickr

Over the last few months, distracted driving has become one of the hot button issues across the country.A number of accidents have occurred while people have been Facebooking, Tweeting, and especially texting while driving, and many have had disastrous consequences.



But now, one company is making a real effort to make distracted driving a thing of the past.

Called Cellcontrol, the device costs $129.95 and includes one year of use (each month after that year is $7.95), but it provides peace of mind for family users with teenage drivers.

We spoke to Rob Guba, founder of Cellcontrol, who said that the inspiration for the product came from having teenage drivers in the family as well as a friend that was in an accident with a teen that was texting.

It’s a simple device and a good idea. A small trigger plugs in to the diagnostic port of the car and then communicates to the driver’s Bluetooth phone through an app that is running in the background.

An online portal lets parents set profiles for each device linked to the trigger. It can range from no restrictions to making the phone completely unusable while the car is in motion. And if the driver unplugs the device, a notification is set to the administrator.

Since many people don’t have self control (or common sense) behind the wheel when it comes to texting and driving, Cellcontrol plays that role for them.

Not a bad idea.

