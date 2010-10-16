Diamond Encrusted iPhone -- Yours For Just $8 Million

Stuart Hughes, designer of outrageously expensive custom gadgets, is offering his priciest phone yet: an iPhone 4 that goes for £5 million (over $8 million dollars).



The phone is cased in gold, set with approximately 500 diamonds, and has platinum buttons.

Get yours quickly — he only made two of them.

Bonus: What do you load on to the world’s most expensive iPhone? The world’s most expensive apps, of course.

