Extreme 'Cold Rush' Event Will Determine World's Best Skier

Leave it to Red Bull to push a progressive sport like Freeskiing even further. As if events like X-Games and Dew Tour were too tame, Red Bull is again unleashing its one-of-a-kind event: ‘Cold Rush.’ In its fifth season, the event gathers 20 of the world’s best for an invite-only competition in an attempt to determine who is the world’s best all-round skier.



Instead of a set course, with perfectly groomed standard obstacles like jumps and rails, the skiers in this competition must navigate their way down the treacherous Silverton Mountain in Colorado. The event is split in to Big Mountain, Big Air, and Slopestyle with each event being comprised of cliff faces, deep powder, and steep lines (along with some man made jumps sculpted by legendary freeskier Pep Fujas.)

At Cold Rush the athletes judge themselves, doing away with the usual set of judges who hold up score cards at the end of each run. The field consists of 14 men and 6 women, all of whom have impressive resumes. The skiers include X-Game’s medalists, Powder Award winners and some of the best from Red Bull’s Ski team. The winner of the event takes home $5,000 and a grand goes to the people’s choice winner (the most popular skier as voted on the Cold Rush website).

To better understand what the competition is all about, check out the trailer below:





You can follow the action at Red Bull’s official Cold Rush site.

