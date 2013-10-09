This 'Death Watch' Tells You When You're Going To Die  --  Down To The Last Second

Tikker The Tikker ‘death watch.’

It’s certainly one of the more unusual ideas for a smart watch, but we doubt it will supersede the Pebble:

Tikker is a digital watch that tells you when you’re going to die.

It counts down your lifespan, to the last second, so you know how long you have left.

The intent behind Tikker is to remind you that time is precious, and thus not to be wasted on negativity.

Tikker Tikker founder Frederik Colting

It also tells the time.

Here’s how it “knows” how long you have left:

The wearer simply fills out a questionnaire, deducts his/her current age from the results, and TIKKER is ready to start the countdown.

The company founder, Fredrik Colting, is trying to raise $US25,000 on Kickstarter to fund full-scale production.

It’s certainly cool-looking:

