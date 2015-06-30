This deal between goCatch and EY could be how the startup survives

goCatch CEO Ned Moorfield. Image: Supplied.

Facing fierce competition from the likes of international powerhouse Uber and smaller local players like Ingogo, Australian taxi booking and payments platform goCatch is shifting into the corporate scene.

Today, goCatch revealed it has launched a trial with professional services firm EY Technology to provide a corporate taxi payment system for its employees.

The app will enable EY to track taxi payments, receipts and staff travel. It is also the first time an organisation has used the app to charge staff taxi travel back to a single business account.

The GoCatch app also emails tax invoices directly to an inbox and users can receive monthly reports on taxi usage.

“What we’re announcing today is a new feature which significantly cuts down on the administrative burden for businesses in managing taxi related travel,” goCatch CEO Ned Moorfield said, adding EY is the first corporate to trial the platform which it expects to roll out shortly.

“Instead of providing individual receipts to administration staff at month’s end, employees’ taxi receipts are automatically collated and reconciled through our app. This solution eliminates lost receipts, fraud and forgery and a lot of general time wasting.”

The development pins goCatch in direct competition with Cabcharge’s existing Fastcard corporate solution.

EY Technology leader David McGregor said the pilot program for its staff is being run as it attempts to find better internal solutions.

“By systemising taxi travel through one platform, this allows us to save time and money when it comes to end-of-month processes,” McGregor said.

“We’ll be assessing the trial closely and there is potential for this service to be rolled out across wider business units in the months ahead.”

Last month it was revealed goCatch had received a number of buyout offers and that it had appointed Pitt Capital Partners to advise. The startup was the subject of a number of market rumours around its future but Moorfield said at the time the company was not up for sale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.