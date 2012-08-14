This Data Reveals The REAL Unhappiest Workers In America

Photo: michaeldorokhov via flickr

We recently published a list of the 10 unhappiest jobs in America based on a report compiled by CareerBliss.Shortly thereafter, we discovered another list of the unhappiest jobs conducted by the National Opinion Research centre at the University of Chicago, and the ranked occupations are completely different between the two lists.



The list from CareerBliss is made up of more educated workers with higher salaries, whereas the one from the NORC is comprised of mostly low-skill, manual labour and service occupations.

Why are the two lists so different from one another?

CareerBliss based their results on more than 100,000 employee-generated reviews between February 2011 and January 2012. However, users who would visit the site are generally those seeking information about work-life balance, company culture and salary comparison.

This means that the users who submitted the reviews that made up CareerBliss’ unhappiest workers list are likely to have higher-skilled jobs and aren’t too worried about their salary, because they can afford to search for other perks, such as their work environment, 401k, and health benefits.

On the other hand, the data compiled by the University of Chicago of the unhappiest jobs were made up of surveys that examined 500 occupations in America. Out of this number, 198 occupations had enough people employed for the NORC to take an accurate measure of job satisfaction, and can be thought of as the most common jobs in the country.

All of the surveys were taken from 1988 to 2006.

So who are the real unhappiest workers? The list from CareerBliss or from the NORC?

We think the NORC probably provides the most accurate ranking because the surveys that they distributed asked workers from all occupations, whereas the list from CareerBliss is based on surveys of people who visit their site—the more professional, higher-educated workers.

The results from the NORC concluded that the least satisfied workers are made up of roofers, servers, laborers, and bartenders.

Furthermore, workers from Texas and Oklahoma through Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee, rate their job satisfaction the highest compared to the rest of the country.

