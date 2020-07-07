Practicing gratitude is the simplest and fastest way to build mental strength, according to a psychotherapist. Here's how you can get started.

GaudiLab/Getty Images One of the easiest ways to increase your mental strength is to start a gratitude journal.

Amy Morin is a psychotherapist, licensed clinical social worker, mental strength coach, and international bestselling author.

Morin says that the simplest and most effective way to improve your mental strength is to practice gratitude on a daily basis.

She explains that practicing gratitude will change your mindset by increasing your resilience, bolstering self-esteem, and helping you to see the positive side of any situation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Almost every day someone asks me, “If I only have time to do one exercise to build mental strength, what should I do?”

My answer is always this: practice gratitude. It’s the fastest and simplest way to develop mental muscle. It doesn’t cost anything. It only takes a few minutes of your time. And anyone can do it.

How gratitude changes your mindset



Whether you’re thankful for clean water to drink, or you’re grateful to a friend who makes you laugh, gratitude offers a multitude of benefits.

Being thankful can have a major impact on how you think, how you feel, and how you act. It’s like an underrated superpower that could change your life.

Science has found gratitude can:

Increase your resilience. Gratitude might help you bounce back after a traumatic event. Research has shown that individuals who practiced gratitude after the attacks on September 11 experienced lower rates of PTSD.

Gratitude might help you bounce back after a traumatic event. Research has shown that individuals who practiced gratitude after the attacks on September 11 experienced lower rates of PTSD. Bolster your self-esteem. A 2014 study found that grateful people felt better about themselves. This could be because comparisons tend to drive self-esteem issues, and grateful people compare themselves less to others.

A 2014 study found that grateful people felt better about themselves. This could be because comparisons tend to drive self-esteem issues, and grateful people compare themselves less to others. Increase your happiness. A 2003 study discovered that grateful people were happier than their non-grateful counterparts.

A 2003 study discovered that grateful people were happier than their non-grateful counterparts. Improve your sleep. A 2011 study found that people who spent 15 minutes writing in a gratitude journal before bed improved the duration and quality of their sleep.

A 2011 study found that people who spent 15 minutes writing in a gratitude journal before bed improved the duration and quality of their sleep. Enrich your social life. A 2014 study found that showing appreciation increases your social circle. And it improves the quality of existing relationships.

How to incorporate more gratitude into your life



There are many ways to make gratitude a daily exercise. The key is to find a way that works for you. Here are some ideas:

Write a gratitude letter. Rather than write a thank you letter for a specific gift, write a letter to someone who plays an important role in your life. Let the person know why you’re thankful for them. Not only will you feel good about writing it, but they will feel great when reading it.

Rather than write a thank you letter for a specific gift, write a letter to someone who plays an important role in your life. Let the person know why you’re thankful for them. Not only will you feel good about writing it, but they will feel great when reading it. Make a gratitude collage. Looking at pictures of all the things you have to be thankful for can remind you of all the good you have in your life. So create a collage that includes pictures of the people, things, and experiences you appreciate.

Looking at pictures of all the things you have to be thankful for can remind you of all the good you have in your life. So create a collage that includes pictures of the people, things, and experiences you appreciate. Maintain a gratitude journal. If you enjoy writing, log the things you have to be grateful for in a daily journal. Then, when you’re having a rough day, you can go back and read about all the things you have to be thankful for in life.

If you enjoy writing, log the things you have to be grateful for in a daily journal. Then, when you’re having a rough day, you can go back and read about all the things you have to be thankful for in life. Establish a gratitude ritual. While some families enjoy sharing what they’re grateful for over dinner, other people like to light a candle and silently think of all they have to feel thankful about at bedtime. Creating a daily ritual that works for you can ensure you are practicing gratitude daily.

While some families enjoy sharing what they’re grateful for over dinner, other people like to light a candle and silently think of all they have to feel thankful about at bedtime. Creating a daily ritual that works for you can ensure you are practicing gratitude daily. Express your gratitude daily. Experiencing gratitude is one thing, but expressing it is another. Make it a habit to tell people when you’re thankful. Keep in mind that a quick, “Thanks,” when someone holds the door is much different than a heartfelt, “Thank you,” to someone who shared their time with you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.