This Czech Porn Star Is Set To Buy A Soccer Club

IN BRITAIN, PROSPECTIVE football owners are required to pass “a fit and proper person test” before being allowed to buy a club.According to reports however, Czech porn star Klarisa Leone has brought a whole new meaning to the phrase.



The star will take over at Inter Prague, and ahead of the announcement’s confirmation, she spoke of her longstanding dream to own a football team:

“I’ve loved my career in porn but I’ve always dreamed of owning a football club and that would give me an even bigger buzz.”

Leone said there are are “lots of women in football these days” and believes the notoriety she gained from appearing in a number of hardcore films will not pose problems for herself, or the team.

Reports that Leone has insisted the team play sexy football have yet to be confirmed.

