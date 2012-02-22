This Creepy Video Will Only Show Advertising To Women

Photo: Screengrab

A London bus stop ad utilising facial recognition technology will only display its ads to women and girls so that men will get an idea of what it’s like to be second-class citizens.The “Because I Am A Girl” campaign for Plan UK supports education for girls in developing countries. Its CEO told The Independent:



“We’re not giving men and boys the choice to see the full ad on this occasion – so they get a glimpse of what it’s like to have basic choices taken away,” said Marie Staunton, Plan UK’s chief executive.

The ad, a 40-second interactive video, is a stunt—there is only one installation somewhere on Oxford Street, a busy shopping district—but it promises the dawn of Minority Report-style targeted advertising outdoors. (In the movie, Tom, Cruise’s character is famously assailed by outdoor ads that call him by name.)

Plan UK claims the technology is 90 per cent accurate at discerning women from men. When men approach the display, they will see only a URL.

Outdoor ad provider Clear Channel writes:

“Our new screen is the most advanced screen yet to be used in out-of-home advertising,” said Neil Chapman, group head of the Create team at Clear Channel UK. “Incorporating sophisticated multi-touch, a wide-angle HD camera and 3D depth sensor, it’s like a giant iPad crossed with an XBox Kinect. Using the screen, brands can encourage consumers to view, browse, create, share and download HD content, connect to social media, interact via the touch screen or gesture, and even star in the ads using augmented reality. Good advertising can raise awareness of social issues and Plan’s campaign does this well.”

A privacy activist with the Open Rights Group called the ad “creepy.” You can see images of the bus stop here.

