This Crazy Sign May Explain Why Sydneysiders Pay Around $35 Million In Parking Fines

Picture: Craig Hansen. Source: Twitter. Used with permission

Finding a parking spot in Sydney’s CBD is hard enough but this photo, taken on Bathurst St by Craig Hansen and tweeted by Allison Boyle, suggests membership of Mensa might also come in handy to help figure out where and when you can park there.

Ms Boyle described the parking sign, home to an ecosystem of nine instructions on what’s permissible when, as “a work of art”. It reminds Business Insider of the works of the late Australian artist, Rosalie Gascoigne, whose artworks of collaged traffic sign sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction.

Parking signs are almost as lucrative for government. The City of Sydney says “parking enforcement revenue” – aka fines – was $35.4 million in 2011-12, but the State Goverment trousered a little over two-thirds of that income, $24.4 million, leaving the City with $11 million.

