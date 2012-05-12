This Crazy CCTV Footage Shows A Chinese Father Diving Out Of His Car After His Baby Fell Out

OK, it’s pretty hard to explain exactly how this happened, even after multiple views, but somehow this guy’s baby fell out of the car (into the path of a taxi that thankfully stopped) and the father had to make a mad dash to save the 2-year-old girl.



IANS reports that man’s daughter only suffered a few cuts and bruises in the incident, which happened May 8 in Wenzhou.

The car, however, crashed into a tree.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.