This Courtroom Sketch Of Guy Fieri Is Tremendous

Notorious Food Network star Guy Fieri appeared in court earlier this week to testify at the trial of a teenager accused of stealing Fieri’s Lamborghini.

NBC Bay Area reports that Fieri was only on the stand for a few minutes, but an amazing courtroom sketch captured the event perfectly.

The sketch artist produced a pretty accurate depiction of Fieri’s spiked blond hair and carefully trimmed goatee.

Also this week, reports surfaced of a heated fight between Fieri and his hairdresser. Fieri reportedly kicked hairdresser Ariel Ramirez out of his SUV after they landed in San Francisco. They had reportedly been drinking on the flight, and video shows Ramirez attempting to punch Fieri through the open door of his SUV while he sobbed uncontrollably.

