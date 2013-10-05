Scottish Couple Pulled Off A Beautiful Wedding That Cost Only $US2

The modern wedding is becoming something of a circus show. Couples dole out nearly $30,000 on average to tie the knot, spending one-third of their budget on the bride’s dress and engagement ring alone.

For Scottish newlyweds Georgina Porteous and Sid Innes, the idea of spending a fortune on their nuptials seemed borderline reckless.

“We thought we’d do it differently and we started to become quite obsessed with it and ways to save money,” Sid told the Daily Mail. “It was exciting, fun and a challenge.”

With help from friends, some serious creativity and a lot of luck, they managed to finance their big day for less than one Euro (~$1.36).

Here’s how they described their affair:

The dress: Georgia scored her 1960’s vintage gown from freecycle.org, a social networking site where users barter and donate items. They managed to find Sid’s suit, a 1970s tweed relic, there as well.

The venue: Like most couples looking to cut costs, Georgina and Sid opted for an at-home affair, inviting 70 guests to party at a barn near their home. They decorated with bales of hay and lanterns donated from farmers on freecycle.org.

The rings: Georgina whittled two rings out of a pair of antlers she discovered in her backyard.

The ceremony: Georgina’s mum played the role of officiant and afterward, guests dined potluck-style on food and drinks they brought themselves.

Check out their ceremony in the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.